Crime

McDUI: Drink driver found asleep in drive thru lane

by Will Zwar
9th Apr 2021 7:59 AM
A DRINK driver has fallen asleep in the drive thru lane of the Alice Springs McDonalds, being found behind the wheel more than three times over the legal limit.

NT Police Southern Watch Commander Alistair Gall said the man had fallen asleep in the drive thru lane, clogging up traffic about 1am on Friday morning.

"A drunk driver fell asleep in his car in the McDonald's drive through. He was High Range," he said.

"Essentially, some other people that were in the drive thru weren't making any progress they went and had a look at the car in front because the car wasn't moving, and sure enough, he was asleep in the part where you order your food."

Snr Sgt Gall said the man was still asleep when Police arrived.

"When we arrived … the engine was on," he said.

"He was given a breath test on scene, he provided a reading of 0.151, three times over the legal limit."

The man remains in custody and will be charged on Friday.

 

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

Originally published as McDUI: Drink driver found asleep in drive thru lane

 

