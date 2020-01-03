McEvoy confident Guise will handle staying trip

HALLl of Fame trainer Chris Waller sought champion jockey Kerrin McEvoy's counsel before committing Guise to her staying test in the TAB Handicap (2400m) at Randwick's Kensington track on Saturday.

Guise has won five of her 11 starts and has been in very good form this preparation but a last-start loss to Vadiyaan over 200m had Waller second-guessing the mare's staying ability.

But McEvoy, Guise's regular rider, is convinced the mare will stay a strong 2400m and Waller was swayed by the jockey's opinion.

"Chris asked me about this 2400m race for Guise and I said it was worthwhile having a crack at it,'' McEvoy said.

"She ran through the line the other day and from a nice draw she should get a good run. She always gives her best and will look the winner at some stage.''

Ladbrokes price assessors are also convinced Guise will have no issue with the extra distance and have rated her the $3.80 favourite in early betting.

Guise is among seven good rides for McEvoy, including He's A Hotshot, $3.50 favourite for the Ranvet Handicap (1300m).

"I haven't ridden He's A Hotshot before but he is a nice ride,'' McEvoy said.

"He is coming off two good runs, he's drawn a nice alley and the 1500m will be pleasing for the horse.

"He's down in the weights and third-up he should be cherry ripe.''

Kerrin McEvoy rides Guise to victory at Rosehill last month. Picture: Getty Images

Trainers Richard and Michael Freedman have secured McEvoy for two of their runners on Saturday - Roman Son in the Maroubra Handicap (1550m) and Cinquedea lines up in the Bisley Workwear Handicap (1550m).

Roman Son ran a solid first-up fourth when resuming behind Passage Of Time over 1400m at Randwick last month and he does boast a good second-up record.

Ladbrokes have Roman Son at $7 in early betting behind stablemate Mushaireb ($2.90 favourite).

Cinquedea, improved by two runs from a spell, is second favourite at $4.20 behind Word For Word ($1.90).

"They are both coming off nice runs,'' McEvoy said.

"Roman Son is down in the weights which helps and Cinquedea has drawn a nicely alley (barrier two) so he should get the right run.''

Kerrin McEvoy will be aboard Guise again in the TAB Handicap. Picture: AAP

McEvoy also teams with form trainers Peter and Paul Snowden with the juvenile Remorseless in the Hyland Race Colours Handicap (1150m) and Satin Socks in the Sky Racing Active Handicap (1300m).

Remorseless, who ran well when third to Farnan and Every Roses in the Wyong Magic Millions, is challenging for favouritism at $4.80 behind Hinchbeast ($4.20 favourite).

"It was a strong race at Wyong and he ran well,'' McEvoy said.

"No doubt he has come on from the run and this looks a suitable race.''

Satin Socks resumed with a very good second to the speedy Adelong at Kembla Grange and that filly has since franked the form by winning easily in the city last start.

In overnight betting, Satin Socks is at $6 with topweight Discharged favourite at $3.80.

"Satin Socks is down on the minimum and has a good draw,'' McEvoy said.

"The form around here is strong and she looks a good ride.''

McEvoy's other ride is the handy sprinter Ghostly who is at $10 with Ladbrokes in the Heinkeken 3 Handicap (1000m).