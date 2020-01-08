Menu
Joe McGahan is playing in the Queensland Country team at the national championships
McGahan heads into final rounds of Aus Country Championships

Steph Allen
8th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
CRICKET: The Australian Country Cricket Championships will wrap up on Saturday with the finals, capping a week of hard-hitting Twenty20 and 50-over games that have pitted state against state.

Frenchville captain Joe McGahan debuted this year for the Queensland team, which is sitting in fourth place on the ladder behind Western Australia in first.

Queensland began on a positive note in round one against the ACT, with the Maroons making 4-163 in reply to their rivals’ 6-158 off 20 overs.

In round two, against a T20, Queensland stumbled, all out for 128 before Victoria made 4-129.

After that disappointing loss, however, the Maroons took out the next four rounds.

In round three they defended their 20-over total of 5-154, restricting South Australia to 4-152.

In round four they kept NSW to 8-104 before making 3-105 off 13.4 overs.

In their round-five clash, ladder leader Western Australia made 2-177 off their 20 overs before Queensland reeled in that score with a ball to spare, finishing on 4-181.

In a 50-over game against the ACT in round six, the Maroons made 7-256 before dismissing their rivals for 188.

However, the boys faltered in round seven on Tuesday when they came up against Victoria again and made 7-271 off their 50 overs in reply to 1-228.

The team were pitted against South Australia in round eight yesterday.

In round nine today they will play NSW and in round 10 on Friday they take on Western Australia.

