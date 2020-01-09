Menu
Frenchville player Joe McGahan
McGahan ‘solid’ in Aus comp

Steph Allen
9th Jan 2020 4:17 PM
CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons are without key player Joe McGahan in this weekend’s revival of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge, as he continues to help his Queensland team climb the Country Cricket ladder.

Playing in round seven of the Australian Country Cricket Championships yesterday, McGahan’s state representative side was squaring off with Victoria ahead of Friday’s semi-final rounds.

The team is currently seated in second place on the ladder, tying with Victoria and coming runner-up to the Western Australian outfit.

Frenchville captain Brent Hartley commended McGahan’s efforts in the week-long competition on Thursday.

“Joey has had some solid performances,” Hartley said.

“He’s made 48 against Victoria and has been getting some quick runs and doing a bit with the ball.”

McGahan is expected to return to Rockhampton mid next week.

“Joey is big part of our team,” Hartley said.

“(Him not playing this weekend) is a big loss for us but we have depth and young, exciting players coming through like Jack Harris who is standing up and batting - he’s already made 100 this year.

“Joe does a lot with the bat and ball, and is someone you can throw the ball to, who will take a few wickets and if you need someone to dig in and make a decent socre, he puts his hand up.

Australian Country Cricket Championships - Toyota ACCC Men’s Division Ladder:

1 - Western Australia

2 - Victoria

3 - Queensland

4 - New South Wales

5 - Australian Capital Territory

6 - South Australia

