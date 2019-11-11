McGrath watches from Yeppoon as neighbours evacuate

Open letter from John McGrath, Yeppoon resident on Sunday morning.

We had a major large scale fire emergency (on Saturday) in the Yeppoon hinterland.

The purpose of this post is to let a wider audience be aware and understanding of the poor affected rural residents of the hinterland of Yeppoon around Limestone Ck, Adelaide Park, Bungundurra and Cooberie Roads who are surviving a massive fire emergency with possibly many houses and properties lost.

Although personally unaffected at the beach, many acquaintances, friends and school friends - the affected area is the kids’ school catchment - have been burnt out. What I saw last night, and the huge smoke plume we witnessed whilst on lifesaver patrol on the beach yesterday was frightening and very very real!

At midnight from the vantage of the Adelaide Park Rd road block the scale and power of the fire reminded me of the 2003 Canberra bushfires I was in when 550 houses burnt down. Residents, who had just taken family and animals to the safety of Yeppoon were not allowed home. You could see why! The fire was vast and raging. frightening. A good mate drove through a firestorm earlier in the night doing exactly that. He said it was the scariest experience of his life. From where we helplessly watched you got it.

Last night the fire was on a scale non-residents living even nearby would be ignorant of. It was frightening and SCARY.

At 2.30am people on horse trains slowly rode past on their way to Farnborough School. Farnborough School and shop grounds were a village of people and vehicles. Every single house light in the valleys and hills was on at 2.30am, with people on verandahs ready to evacuate. I watched people evacuate in cars even on horseback.

We managed to evacuate as many animals as possible from Cooberrie Park zoo. Catching lots of snakes at 1.30am is not an everyday experience. We took the kangaroo joeys, the older ones are on their own. Not by choice, the fire was approaching.

I met teenagers in shock as one km away their house burnt down, and were worried sick that their parents trying to stop it were safe. This was very very real.

I spoke to a good friend at midnight who with power cut to the area was putting out spotfires one bucket a time; the entire area around their house was burnt. I heard of someone else using milk, orange juice and any liquid fridge contents to do the same. Desperation.

I messaged with other friends at 1am. One friend was helping out at the evac centre. Another faced a 4h drive home from the mines to assist his family evacuating.

I spoke and listened to people at the Adelaide Park Rd road block talk about their experiences and went through likely outcomes for mutual friends that have most certainly lost most if not everything. Watching the fire as we spoke of such things was full on.

Meanwhile sometime after midnight a kind lady rocks up with freshly baked date slice for the emergency services and rural fire volunteers. Someone else had dropped off a case of beer. Middle of the night watching a catastrophe and great kindness abounds amongst the shock and disbelief.

I woke up at 6am (Sunday) after 3h sleep to see a very large cumulus smoke cloud behind Yeppoon which means the fire is still very very active and scarily dangerous. It took the wind out of me. The fire is no smaller today. Last night (Saturday) the winds were light, that definitely helped save properties and houses. If today is like yesterday with the wind switching directions multiple times then please hinterland people of Yeppoon GET OUT.

This may extend to the people of Byfield today. People of Yeppoon, Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton please be understanding of the hell these people are going through and assist any small or large way you can. please. Best wishes to residents and all the volunteers battling this poorly reported but devastatingly real bushfire. Most importantly best wishes to all people affected by all the bushfires across the country. published online

Know that lots of people are thinking of you and are finding ways in which to help you out.