Disgraceful: McGregor king hits pub patron

FOOTAGE has emerged of UFC star Conor McGregor punching a man in the head following a row in a Dublin bar.

The incident at the Marble Arch pub on April 6 was reported to police at the time, The Sun reports.

CCTV footage published by TMZ shows the 31-year-old landing a blow to the patron's head before being ushered away by his entourage.

The unflustered victim barely moves after the attack and remains sat on his bar stool.

It is understood McGregor lashed out after the man turned down a free drink from the star, who had offered his own brand of whisky to everyone inside the venue.

Footage shows McGregor entering the pub and walking up to the bar before the incident took place.

McGregor has spoken to detectives about the incident but was not formally arrested over the matter.

A file has been passed by police to Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions to make a decision over whether to charge the McGregor.

"I knew that happened, they just got the video," UFC president Dana White said.

"It's pretty bad ... I don't know the context of it, I don't know the entire story. But yeah he (appears) to punch an older man in the face."

A Garda spokesman said: "(We) are investigating an incident at a pub in Drimnagh, Dublin, on April 6.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

Last year, McGregor was convicted of disorderly conduct after attempting to confront UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on a bus full of fighters in New York.

McGregor ran alongside the bus, grabbed a metal trolley and threw it, shattering the bus's window.

He was sentenced to five days of community service and to attend anger management classes after appearing in court in New York.

In March, CCTV footage emerged of McGregor stamping on the mobile phone of a fan in Miami.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief over the incident involving 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak's phone.

"You get to the point where you look at a guy like Conor, and you look at the bus incident in New York, and the guy who took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone - what's the number? What's it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides this isn't worth it? Enough is enough, I need to stop doing this," White said.

"The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions ... He had to pay the guy with the phone. What's he going to pay this guy he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on and I don't know when he wakes up and says 'I've got to stop doing this'."