McHappy Day has returned for 2019

HAPPY SMILES: All McDonald's restaurants across the state prepare to celebrate McHappy Day once again this year.

McDONALD’S restaurants will once again celebrate McHappy Day this year when the special yearly event returns to all outlets across Queensland on Saturday, November 16.

Now in its 28th year, the day continues to raise crucial funds for Ronald McDonald House charities.

As the largest fundraiser for the organisation nationally, McHappy Day raises much-needed funds for the charity which helps keep families together while their seriously ill child undergoes treatment.

With more ways to support than ever before, Aussies can donate by:

Buying a Big Mac from McDonalds - $2 from every Big Mac sold on November 16 goes directly to the Ronald McDonald House;

Picking up a pair of $5 silly socks or a helping hand for $2, $10 or $50;

Making a gold coin donation via the McHappy Day bucket brigades.

Visit the website, www.rmhc.org.au/mchappy day to find out how you can get yourself involved with this great cause.