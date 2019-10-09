Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY SMILES: All McDonald's restaurants across the state prepare to celebrate McHappy Day once again this year.
HAPPY SMILES: All McDonald's restaurants across the state prepare to celebrate McHappy Day once again this year.
News

McHappy Day has returned for 2019

Contributed
9th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

McDONALD’S restaurants will once again celebrate McHappy Day this year when the special yearly event returns to all outlets across Queensland on Saturday, November 16.

Now in its 28th year, the day continues to raise crucial funds for Ronald McDonald House charities.

As the largest fundraiser for the organisation nationally, McHappy Day raises much-needed funds for the charity which helps keep families together while their seriously ill child undergoes treatment.

With more ways to support than ever before, Aussies can donate by:

  • Buying a Big Mac from McDonalds - $2 from every Big Mac sold on November 16 goes directly to the Ronald McDonald House;
  • Picking up a pair of $5 silly socks or a helping hand for $2, $10 or $50;
  • Making a gold coin donation via the McHappy Day bucket brigades.

Visit the website, www.rmhc.org.au/mchappy day to find out how you can get yourself involved with this great cause.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    premium_icon Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    News ANZ bank is now in possession of the site as it failed to sell on the market or at auction.

    Coast legend leaves behind a lifetime of stories

    premium_icon Coast legend leaves behind a lifetime of stories

    News The Yeppoon community is remembering John O'Grady's legacy

    Man in Toowoomba court on double fatality car crash

    premium_icon Man in Toowoomba court on double fatality car crash

    Crime The man has not been required to enter any pleas to the charges.

    Investors set to cash in on fantastic tenant

    premium_icon Investors set to cash in on fantastic tenant

    News A national marketing campaign will find a buyer wanting a good return.