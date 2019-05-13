Menu
Soccer: Nerimbera's Gustavo Braz.
Soccer: Nerimbera's Gustavo Braz.
Soccer

McIntyre's four-goal weekend

Jack Evans
by
13th May 2019 9:21 AM
SOCCER: Crowds were treated to a four-all nailbiter at an unseasonally nippy Jardine Park on Saturday evening as Nerimbera Magpies took on Southside United in round 8 of the CQ Premier League division 1.

Nerimbera looked to have plenty of opportunities to score in the first half with the ball spending much of the period in the Magpies' offensive half.

Southside capitalised on a penalty kick and some fast breaks to score four goals in the first half.

Down but not out, Nerimbera's James McIntyre found a chink in Southside's armour to claw one goal back before half time.

In the second half, Southside were kept scoreless as McIntyre led a resurgence, bagging three goals and closing the gap.

Nerimbera sits at fifth on the ladder and Southside last at seventh.

Both teams are unlikely to have a change in standings after the draw.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

