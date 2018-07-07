McMahon's long, proud association with RJC winter carnival

Tony McMahon with his Dolly (Mamselle Corday) who races in the Rockhampton Cup today.

HORSE RACING: Tony McMahon has been "part and parcel” of the Rockhampton Jockey Club's Winter Racing Carnival for the past three decades.

In that time, he has worn many caps, from racehorse trainer, race caller, racing writer, television and radio commentator and advocate for racing stakeholders at appeal hearings.

"Wearer of many hats, master of none,” he says in his typically modest fashion.

He has, of course, excelled in every department, but maintains that training is his favourite role.

"It brought me here in 1988 from the Gold Coast when Konedobu ran third - a bit unlucky too, I might add - in the Rocky Cup won by River Road.

"He suffered from stringhalt, which brings about an extravagant upper action of the hind leg (or legs).

"I used to walk him from Bill Parker's old stables in Princess St, North Rockhampton, to Callaghan Park every morning for work. I lost count of the times drivers would pull up and tell me there was something wrong with Konnie because of his walking pattern.

"He could gallop though.”

Trainer Tony McMahon with champion filly Paradis Imperial. Allan Reinikka ROK010817amcmahon

Tony turned heads when, within two weeks of Konedobu running third in the Cup, he raced twice in a week in Sydney for placings at Canterbury and Rosehill.

"I stood tall at Rosehill as from memory Tommy Smith trained the winner and Bart Cummings the second horse. That has given me bragging rights ever since,” he joked.

He can maintain bragging rights now with the three horses he currently trains - Paradis Imperial, Mamselle Corday and Shrouded.

Collectively, they cost McMahon $25,000 as yearlings but they've reaped serious dividends.

"Paradis Imperial cost $9K and has won $361,375 from nine wins. Mamselle Corday ($5000) has returned $112,500 and Shrouded ($11,000) has won $76,050,” he said.

"They have won 25 races and you can't buy the pleasure and memories they have given me, my wife Jean and our other partners.”

Jean and Tony McMahon with champion race horse Paradis Imperial. CONTRIBUTED

Mamselle Corday will today contest the Rockhampton Cup, running as an outsider but not without "a rough chance”, according to McMahon.

"Dolly (Mamselle Corday) is so honest. She ran seventh in the 2016 Cup and has placings galore in a heap of Cup trophy races at Callaghan Park, including Amateur Cups and Tatts Cup,” he said.

McMahon has called 16 Rockhampton Cups, and has fond memories of the first when Pam O'Neill created history, becoming the first female to win the race on Super Snack.

"Remember it as if it was yesterday. I called Pam the 'Rose of Callaghan Park' over the PA as she rode Super back to the enclosure. Every time I see her we share a laugh over it,” he said.

He rated the win in 2000 by Director's Special as his most memorable.

"I have called Cup races from Coonabarabran to the Gold Coast and up to Rocky and beyond over 50 years at the caper, but I have never called an easier win than that of Director's Special. He won by panels of running rail,” he recalled.

Tony McMahon in is role as race caller. Chris Ison ROK170813crace3

As racing writer for The Morning Bulletin for 25 years, McMahon penned millions of words - many controversial but many, many more complimentary in his love affair with the CQ racing industry.

"Constructive criticism is a valued tool and can work wonders if you believe in a cause and have the facts right,” he said.

"Racing has been good to me so you have to give back.”

The 1993 Rockhampton Cup win of Fulmar, a New Zealander trained by Bruce Marsh and ridden by Larry Cassidy, is among his top Cup stories.

"To this day it is a rarity for a Kiwi trainer to have a runner in a Rocky Cup. Marsh turned out to be a gun trainer and Larry Cassidy one of the best jocks in Australia during his halcyon years,” McMahon said.

"The only time in the 25 years since Fulmar won when a dinky-di Kiwi horse and trainer has gone close to winning the Cup was in 2014 when Lauren Tate was a close second to Vandalised.”

McMahon knows it's a little fanciful thinking that Mamselle Corday could win the centenary edition of the Rockhampton Cup today, but maintains to be a trainer you have to be a dreamer.

"When you have a horse in a race you always have a chance. They can't win if they are at home in their stable”, he said.

And what if McMahon, a gifted storyteller for most of his life in racing, won the big one today?

"I wouldn't be sober enough to write it,” he quipped.