McMaster tees up for title defence

DRIVING ON: Defending champion Tim McMaster in full swing on the third day of the Rockhampton Golf Club's closed championships today. Picture: Jann Houley

GOLF: Tim McMaster is on course to defend his title in the Rockhampton Golf Club’s closed championships.

He was leading A-grade by five shots heading into the third day today, and was continuing his good form five holes into his round.

A field of 212 golfers teed off today in the annual four-day event, which wraps up tomorrow.

RGC men’s captain Stephen Condon said conditions were ideal for some good scores.

“We’ve got our top 12 A-graders seeded today. Tomorrow for the last day we’ll have the top 12 A-grade as well as the top four B-grade and C-grade,” he said.

“We normally just have the top four in each grade and normally just on the final day but we’ve got such a good crop of A-graders we just thought we would get them together today.

“It seems to lift them when they’re playing together.

“Tim McMaster was leading by five shots coming in today and it sounds like he’s still going pretty well.

“A couple of other guys are having pretty good rounds as well. Going through the five holes, Rowan Coombes is three under, I think Tim is two under and Greg Black is one under.”

Condon said it was good to see some of the main competitions returning to the fairways as COVID-19 restrictions were easing.

Rockhampton will host and play in the final of the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants next Sunday against Yeppoon Golf Club.

“The pennants has been a breath of fresh air,” Condon said.

“Our two groups, those off scratch and our handicap golfers, are really enjoying it and we’re looking forward to the final next weekend.”

