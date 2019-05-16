Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr John McVeigh MP, Federal Member for Groom. Thursday, 11th Apr, 2019.
Dr John McVeigh MP, Federal Member for Groom. Thursday, 11th Apr, 2019. Nev Madsen
Politics

McVeigh sympathises with Miles family, backs legal process

Tom Gillespie
by
17th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROOM MP John McVeigh says he sympathises with the Miles family's fight against the National Disability Insurance Scheme to get care for their son Lachlan.

Dr McVeigh, who has intimate knowledge of the situation and organised meetings between Lachlan's mother Rhonda and then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last year, said he believed legal action was the best course.

Toowoomba's Lachlan Miles and his mother Rhonda met with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to try to resolve the family's issues with the NDIS.
Toowoomba's Lachlan Miles and his mother Rhonda met with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to try to resolve the family's issues with the NDIS. Contributed

"I am aware that Mrs Miles has also had many meetings with senior NDIS representatives and that Lachlan has had numerous very high value self-managed plans and subsequent reviews which have further increased the support provided to Lachlan," he said in a statement.

"I can completely accept that Mrs Miles still remains dissatisfied with the interaction between two independent agencies - NDIS and Queensland Health.

"It is now appropriate that these matters are dealt with by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal."

Mrs Miles accused the Groom MP of "fencing-sitting" on what was an important issue.

"After this meeting (with Mr Turnbull), McVeigh went to ground and the reason I think is he's had to toe the party line," she said.

"The party line is that the NDIS is fully funded."

More Stories

disability support john mcveigh lachlan miles national disability insurance scheme nurse rhonda miles toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    premium_icon Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    News RUN for Australia campaign hopes to raise $60k for various charities

    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    premium_icon 'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    Rugby League St Brendan's, Rocky Grammar face off in Aaron Payne Cup clash