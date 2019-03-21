MDA welcomes guests to Harmony Day lunch

Remy Conway, Linda Esguera, Rose Swadling, Princess May Santos and Gaby Nagel at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations

MULTICULTURAL Development Australia Rockhampton's office welcomed guests of all nationalities as part of International Harmony Day celebrations.

March 21 was designated Harmony Day, and the UN Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in 1999.

It is about community participation, inclusiveness, celebrating diversity, respect and belonging.

MDA Rockhampton's director, Jill Armstrong, said this year's celebrations were especially important following the Christchurch massacre.

The festivities began with a Welcome to Country from Uncle George on behalf of the Darumbal people.

CQUni students enrolled in the Migrant English program joined Cr Rose Swadling, Michelle Landry MP and representatives from the Rohingya, Hazara and Filipino communities, the African association and St Vincent de Paul.

MDA trainees took a break from working in the Armstrong St gardens to join guests for lunch and a chance to network.