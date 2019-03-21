Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Remy Conway, Linda Esguera, Rose Swadling, Princess May Santos and Gaby Nagel at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations
Remy Conway, Linda Esguera, Rose Swadling, Princess May Santos and Gaby Nagel at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations Jann Houley
News

MDA welcomes guests to Harmony Day lunch

JANN HOULEY
by
21st Mar 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTICULTURAL Development Australia Rockhampton's office welcomed guests of all nationalities as part of International Harmony Day celebrations.

March 21 was designated Harmony Day, and the UN Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in 1999.

Paul Hunter, Suemantha Lewis, Sonia Thomas, Mai Tran, Ted Togonin at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations
Paul Hunter, Suemantha Lewis, Sonia Thomas, Mai Tran, Ted Togonin at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations Jann Houley

It is about community participation, inclusiveness, celebrating diversity, respect and belonging.

MDA Rockhampton's director, Jill Armstrong, said this year's celebrations were especially important following the Christchurch massacre.

Thammasivaphat Sudchai, Kumi Gilshenen, Lisa Saowasa, Phung Huong, Vogtek Kale at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations
Thammasivaphat Sudchai, Kumi Gilshenen, Lisa Saowasa, Phung Huong, Vogtek Kale at MDA's Harmony Day celebrations Jann Houley

The festivities began with a Welcome to Country from Uncle George on behalf of the Darumbal people.

CQUni students enrolled in the Migrant English program joined Cr Rose Swadling, Michelle Landry MP and representatives from the Rohingya, Hazara and Filipino communities, the African association and St Vincent de Paul.

Clay Blackman, Zammyth Brook, Jayden Adams, Harley McIlwraith, Tristen Saunders, Hayden Widt, Owen Hardy
Clay Blackman, Zammyth Brook, Jayden Adams, Harley McIlwraith, Tristen Saunders, Hayden Widt, Owen Hardy Jann Houley

MDA trainees took a break from working in the Armstrong St gardens to join guests for lunch and a chance to network.

international harmony day mda rockhampton michelle landry mp rose swadling
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice subsidies in time for 'projects boom'

    premium_icon Apprentice subsidies in time for 'projects boom'

    Careers Subsidies give apprentice labour in CQ new life

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:35 PM
    Michaelia Cash guides local small business through red tape

    premium_icon Michaelia Cash guides local small business through red tape

    Careers New resource hub announced for small businesses

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:42 PM
    The survivor convincing council to make life saving changes

    premium_icon The survivor convincing council to make life saving changes

    Health A near death experience sparks survivor to take action

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:08 PM
    Woman stole $197 wrench to help change tyres

    premium_icon Woman stole $197 wrench to help change tyres

    Crime She stuffed it under her shirt and left the store

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:02 PM
    • 1 CQld1