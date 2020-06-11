Meals need new Wheels volunteers

Debbie Cusack, Steve Atkinson, John Diamond, Gary Kitchener and Les Head are happy to be back at Rockhampton Meals on Wheels after Covid-19 restrictions forced them to stay at home a while.

This week Rockhampton Meals on Wheels welcomed back some valued volunteers who had to take a temporary step back due to government recommendations regarding our senior generations and the risk of Covid-19.

“It’s been wonderful to have these familiar faces back at our service doing what they enjoy,” said manager Margo Haks.

“However, we do still have volunteer shortages on our delivery runs and are in desperate need of people who are able to volunteer to deliver meals on a permanent basis.

“If anyone can spare a couple of hours per week as a driver or assistant it would be greatly appreciated.”

If you are interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels Rockhampton, please contact 4928 0540 or email info@mowrockhampton.org.au