Measles: Early warning signs Rocky people need to know

DEADLY VIRUS: One of the symptoms of measles is a rash which travels across the body.

AUTHORITIES are warning shoppers at Stockland yesterday could have been exposed to the deadly measles virus.

Queensland Health warns the measles is "highly infectious illness" that can lead to "serious complications" such as pneumonia and inflammation of the brain.

Deaths occur mainly in children under the age of five, people with a chronic illness or who haven't been vaccinated.

How do I know if me or someone I know has measles?

EARLY symptoms of measles include a fever, tiredness, cough, runny nose and red inflamed eyes.

But these symptoms will become more severe over about three days.

The cough is generally worse at night and the infected person will try to avoid light because of their sore eyes.

Small white spots may begin to appear on a red base on the inside of the person's cheek, which is then followed by a blotchy, dark red rash that usually begins at the hairline.

During the next one to two days, the rash spreads across the entire body and the person feels unwell.

How can I treat the measles?

THERE is no known cure for measles.

Measles is usually treated with rest, plenty of fluids, and paracetamol.

How is measles transferred?

MEASLES is an extremely contagious airborne virus.

It is spread by an infected person when they cough and sneeze or through direct contact through the mouth or nose.

An infected person becomes contagious about five days before the rash appears until about four days after the rash appears.

An infected person begins to see symptoms about 10 days after contracting the virus, but it could be from 7-18 days.