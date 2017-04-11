30°
Critical Alert

Measles: Early warning signs Rocky people need to know

Luke J Mortimer
| 11th Apr 2017 6:54 PM Updated: 7:30 PM
DEADLY VIRUS: One of the symptoms of measles is a rash which travels across the body.
DEADLY VIRUS: One of the symptoms of measles is a rash which travels across the body.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUTHORITIES are warning shoppers at Stockland yesterday could have been exposed to the deadly measles virus.

BREAKING | Deadly virus confirmed, hundreds of Rocky shoppers could be exposed

Queensland Health warns the measles is "highly infectious illness" that can lead to "serious complications" such as pneumonia and inflammation of the brain.

Deaths occur mainly in children under the age of five, people with a chronic illness or who haven't been vaccinated.   

How do I know if me or someone I know has measles?  

EARLY symptoms of measles include a fever, tiredness, cough, runny nose and red inflamed eyes.

But these symptoms will become more severe over about three days.

The cough is generally worse at night and the infected person will try to avoid light because of their sore eyes.

Small white spots may begin to appear on a red base on the inside of the person's cheek, which is then followed by a blotchy, dark red rash that usually begins at the hairline.

During the next one to two days, the rash spreads across the entire body and the person feels unwell.

How can I treat the measles?

THERE is no known cure for measles.

Measles is usually treated with rest, plenty of fluids, and paracetamol.

How is measles transferred?

MEASLES is an extremely contagious airborne virus.

It is spread by an infected person when they cough and sneeze or through direct contact through the mouth or nose.

An infected person becomes contagious about five days before the rash appears until about four days after the rash appears.

An infected person begins to see symptoms about 10 days after contracting the virus, but it could be from 7-18 days.

Topics:  health measles queensland health

Every Qld postcode to get a tax break after disaster, Rocky not included

Every Qld postcode to get a tax break after disaster, Rocky not...

TAX OFFICE leaves Rockhampton off list of postcodes to recieve tax break.

Rocky Council's $20k post-flood business boost

SUPER WEEKEND: Easter at the Speedway takes place at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this weekend. Street Stock driven by Nic Stein.

If there was a time motels needed 'no vacancy' signs out, it's now

Exciting Rockhampton Airport update for passengers with Easter tickets

Flood water inundating the northern end of runway at Rockhampton airport last week.

OPENING date for Rockhampton Airport has been give the go ahead.

Jobs on the way for Rocky with prison expansion EOI opening

prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre

"Local companies will benefit through supply contracts.”

Local Partners

Rocky's flood victims to recieve much-needed freebie

Rockhampton Regional Water and Recycling begin collections tomorrow in Depot Hill, Koongal and Berserker

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Rocky flood victims' unexpected surprise

Baron Large shows how close flood water came to his North Rockhampton home.

Residents of 45 years feel safe after 2017 floods

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $329,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Build by the Beach…

9 Fishermans Lane, Emu Park 4710

Residential Land Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land ... $149,000

Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land in Tanby Point Estate! Enjoy walking distance to Emu Parks beautiful beach and wonderful sea...

Developer Wants Out!!

7/175 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $339,000

Yes! The developer is selling off the last of stage 3, making way for the next stage. If you love the idea of living in a brand new Villa surrounded by quality...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $485,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $419,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!