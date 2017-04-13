30°
News

Meat lover's ridiculous Rocky Woolies heist ends in manhunt

13th Apr 2017 2:25 PM Updated: 3:11 PM
SILLY SAUSAGE: Anthony Elliot led police on a chase through Rockhampton streets.
SILLY SAUSAGE: Anthony Elliot led police on a chase through Rockhampton streets. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DEEPLY embarrased Anthony Paul Elliott could offer no explanation as to why he ran from police during a dramatic pursuit in north Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott, 38, today appeared in court, pleading guilty to five offences, including drug possession, stealing and obstructing police.

These included the theft of $600 of meat from the Woolworths supermarket at Stockland Rockhamptonn on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Elliott and another man were caught on CCTV putting meat into cooloer bags before leaving the store.

Mr Fox said the following day police went to Elliott's home.

AS IT HAPPENS | PHOTOS: Police swarm Rockhampton home

Photos
View Gallery

As police searched the back yard, he was spotted hiding behind the shed on a neighbour's property.

He ran off, ignoring police calls to stop.

Elliott's defence lawyer said her client was deeply ashamed.

"He is deeply ashamed of the stealing charge, it's the stupidest thing he has ever done," the lawyer said.

She said he could offer no explanation for running from police and was embarrased.

The court heard Elliott had struggled with substance abuse after he lost a newborn son in 2010 and then an eight-month-old son in 2013.

Elliott also pleaded guilty to possessing 1.1g of cannabis when police conducted a footpath search in October and a failure to appear in November.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Elliot to three months jail, with an immediate parole release date.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks rockhampton court rocky woolies

Meat lover's ridiculous Rocky Woolies heist ends in manhunt

Meat lover's ridiculous Rocky Woolies heist ends in manhunt

SILLY SAUSAGE Anthony Elliot is feeling deeply embarrassed after the ordeal.

9 ridiculous things Rocky anti-vaccers said in measles scare

DEADLY: Queensland Health is warning Stockland shoppers to check their immunisation status right now.

EXPERTS shocked by ridiculous statements from Rocky anti-vaccers.

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion.

No ambulance transfer for man who suffered horrific skull fracture

REVEALED: Rockhampton region's deadliest blackspots

ELEVEN people killed in 15 years one of CQ's deadliest blackspots.

Local Partners

REVEALED: How the riverbank revitalisation fared in the flood

Council prepare to lay granite and close Denham St for revitalisation

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Lowset Brick Residence Complimented on 3.5 acres

87 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 5 $539,000

Located only minutes to Parkhurst new shopping facilities you will find this immaculately presented quality built four bedroom brick residence. The remote gate...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Offers to Purchase...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

More than Meets the Eye!

5 Barnes Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

The sellers have meticulously maintained and cared for this unique Coastal home and you will be delightfully surprised upon inspection! Plenty of extras make for...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $419,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Golf Course at Back door – A View many only Dream of!

36 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This well designed home in Club Estate enjoys an exclusive view only few can boast about! Fronting Yeppoon Golf Club with the 16th Green just a few metres from the...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

REVEALED: Property investors buying big in Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!