Meat lover's ridiculous Rocky Woolies heist ends in manhunt

A DEEPLY embarrased Anthony Paul Elliott could offer no explanation as to why he ran from police during a dramatic pursuit in north Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott, 38, today appeared in court, pleading guilty to five offences, including drug possession, stealing and obstructing police.

These included the theft of $600 of meat from the Woolworths supermarket at Stockland Rockhamptonn on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Elliott and another man were caught on CCTV putting meat into cooloer bags before leaving the store.

Mr Fox said the following day police went to Elliott's home.

As police searched the back yard, he was spotted hiding behind the shed on a neighbour's property.

He ran off, ignoring police calls to stop.

Elliott's defence lawyer said her client was deeply ashamed.

"He is deeply ashamed of the stealing charge, it's the stupidest thing he has ever done," the lawyer said.

She said he could offer no explanation for running from police and was embarrased.

The court heard Elliott had struggled with substance abuse after he lost a newborn son in 2010 and then an eight-month-old son in 2013.

Elliott also pleaded guilty to possessing 1.1g of cannabis when police conducted a footpath search in October and a failure to appear in November.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Elliot to three months jail, with an immediate parole release date.