Meat works close as flood water threatens site

View along the Fitzroy heading out to Nerimbera with the meatworks in view. View from chopper during Fitzroy River in flood in 2011. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK7111cho-S19

TEYS' ROCKHAMPTON plant has been temporarily closed as flood water begins to threaten the site.

In a statement issued this morning, Teys Australia said the site would be closed until Friday, April 7 at the earliest for the safety and wellbeing of staff..

"While cattle have been purchased to supply the plant for the week, the safety and wellbeing of staff is our priority,” a Teys Australia spokesperson said.

"On that note we urge employees to follow the instructions of local authorities and do what is necessary to stay out of danger.

"Teys is well prepared for incidents such as this and we expect to commence operations once it is safe for our employees to return to work.”

Teys hope to be back in action on Friday.

"Should the flood waters recede as anticipated, we plan to process cattle on Friday April 7 and commence boning operations on Monday April 10. We will update employees via social media and SMS,” the company said in the statement.

"We understand this is an anxious time for employees and their families and we encourage anyone who requires assistance to contact site HR.

"The thoughts of all at Teys Australia are with our Rockhampton workforce and all other residents of Rocky and nearby areas. Central Queenslanders have endured many challenges in the past and this is yet another moment of adversity that requires us all to support each other.”