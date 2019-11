Police found drugs in Brock Edward Thomas Gorman’s car when he was pulled over at Zilzie.

Police found drugs in Brock Edward Thomas Gorman’s car when he was pulled over at Zilzie.

A MEATWORKER has been fined $400 after police found drugs in his car at Zilzie.

Brock Edward Thomas Gorman, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to cannabis possession.

Police found the drug in Gorman’s car on September 15.