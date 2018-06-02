Meatworks job plan for Mount Morgan's unemployed

TALKS with Rockhampton meat works have buoyed Mirani MP Stephen Andrew's outlook on Mount Morgan's high unemployment rate.

Mr Andrew said his discussions with Teys Australia and JBS Australia in Rockhampton about jobs for Mount Morgan residents had so far been encouraging.

The former gold mining town had an unemployment rate of 21 per cent in the December 2017 quarter, according to Small Area Labour Markets analysis.

The statistics showed 213 people were out of work.

The Queensland unemployment rate for the same period was 6.1 per cent.

Mount Morgan was dealt another economic blow earlier this year when Carbine Resources announced the Mount Morgan Gold Mine would not re-open.

The company had for years been working towards an $87 million plan to resume operations and clean up tailings from a century of mining operations.

The mine had promised a total of about 180 local jobs; 110 during construction, and 70 ongoing roles once operational.

Mr Andrew said he would always fight for more job opportunities in the town.

"They're a great township,” he said.

"They've always had a lot to offer and I believe they still do have a lot to offer.”

Mr Andrew said employment with the meat works could lead to long-term employment either in the industry or another career path.

He said both Teys and JBS had indicated a willingness to train and employ locals.

"It's a great entry level opportunity for people who are seeking employment, and from there they can learn a new skill set and progress up the ladder,” Mr Andrew said.

"It might only be a small step in bringing the unemployment figure down for the area, but it's a small step in the right direction” Mr Andrew said.

Mr Andrew is also investigating transport options for Mount Morgan residents who gain employment with the meat works.

Reviving the town's tourism by re-opening the Fireclay Caves and Dairy Creek Steam Train and Locomotive Tours is also a priority for Mr Andrew.

Investigations into whether the Fireclay Caves can re-open are ongoing.