Mechanic threatens neighbour with vegemite covered knife

A visit between “friends” went pear shaped when a 53-year-old Gympie man threatened to stab his neighbour with a butter knife after he threw a pot plant.

Mark Richard Anderson was visiting his neighbour on February 8 last year, when an altercation occurred and his friend smashed a pot plant against Anderson’s kitchen window.

MORE NEWS: BREAKING: Driver critical in horror Imbil truck rollover

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the shattered pot didn’t cause any damage to the window, but the next morning Anderson went to the victim’s apartment, armed with a butter knife.

“On arrival, the defendant banged on the door and when the victim answered, he held the knife up towards him and threatened to stab him,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The victim feared for his safety, slammed the door and called police.”

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Solicitor Chris Anderson said the qualified mechanic had not worked for about six years and suffered from mental health issues.

“I’m told the knife was a butter knife that still had vegemite and butter on it,” Mr Anderson said.

“My client and the victim are still in contact. I'm instructed that they still live in the same building.

“Since the incident they still consider each other friends.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to the common assault charge, along with three other charges, including failing to appear and failing to provide identifying particulars.

On all charges, he was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Five people involved in two-car crash near Gunalda



How you can get your romance on track for Valentine’s Day



UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

