Mechanic turned firefighter achieves university dream

KEVIN Cook went straight from school to an apprenticeship, but yesterday achieved a very personal goal of graduating with a university degree.

Mr Cook was a mechanic before taking a dramatic career change to firefighting as a 34-year-old.

He now works as a station officer with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Rockhampton and was one of the first people to be awarded a scholarship for higher education when the service partnered with CQUniversity in 2015.

Earning a Bachelor of Emergency Services has also ticked off an important personal goal for Mr Cook, who said he hadn't considered going to university straight out of high school.

"I really don't know where it will take me in the future from a work perspective, but it's been really good seeing the bigger picture and something you don't see every day working in Rockhampton,” Mr Cook said.

Kevin Cook, from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, graduated from CQUniversity with a Bachelor of Emergency Services. Contributed

Mr Cook said his career change was prompted by the experiences of friends who were also working with QFES.

"I think it was just time for a change and something to challenge me,” he said.

"The recruitment process has changed significantly from (when I joined) to now.

"It was just a process, it was one step at a time and you dealt with that and you moved onto the next step.

"It was challenging, but I'm glad I was successful.”

After studying to enter the QFES, Mr Cook felt he would be able to extend his experience through university.

"I needed something else just to keep the brain ticking along and give me something to work at.”