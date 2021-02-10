Menu
Motoring

Mechanic’s chilling find on woman’s car

10th Feb 2021 7:10 PM

A mechanic has made a sinister find on a female client's car during a routine service on the vehicle, discovering a tracking device that had been installed by her ex-boyfriend.

The man took to TikTok to explain how he made the shocking discovery, saying that the woman had been worried that her ex had fitted a tracker somewhere in her vehicle.

The mechanic, under the username @kaos_noe, shared a clip of the tracker to TikTok, along with the caption, "What the F**k".

A mechanic has discovered a tracking device fitted to his female client’s car during a routine car service. Picture: TikTok
"So a customer is scared there's a tracker in her vehicle from a crazy ex-boyfriend," he says in the clip, before showing himself looking at the car's underside, where the small device is near a wheel.

"What the heck?" he says incredulously, before scanning the QR code and searching a number associated with it online.

The video - which has clocked up more than 2.3 million views - is believed to have been taken in the US, with people praising the mechanic in the comments for taking the woman's concerns seriously.

The mechanic scanned the QR code on the device after finding it hidden under a wheel. Picture: TikTok
"Thank you for checking and not blowing it off. You might have saved her life," one user wrote.

Another commented, "I'm glad you found it, but never second guess a woman who suspects safety issues around an ex until it is proved safe beyond a shadow of a doubt."

"This is a huge thing … abusers go to extreme lengths and this person needs a restraining order ASAP," a woman added.

A fellow mechanic wrote that he "finds trackers all the time and normally the customer has no idea".

"Most of the techs at my dealership just rip them out," he said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Mechanic's chilling find on woman's car

The female client had been concerned her ex had installed some kind of tracker on her vehicle. Picture: TikTok
