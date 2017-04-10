Rocky mechanics hit with $20K flood bill

HARD WORK: Brad Challacombe from Insane Performance and his team have cleaned up after the floods and the East St workshop is now back in business. INSET: Flood waters rise on East St on Wednesday, April 5.

NINE vehicles moved off site, three-tonne equipment relocated and a whole office and warehouse disassembled.

Preparing East St business Insane Performance for the impending flood was no easy feat for a 10-strong crew.

The week-and-a-half closure as 250mm coursed through the shop cost the mechanics $20,000 in wages, loss of income and the clean up.

Insane Performance cleans up: Brad Challacombe from Insane Performance in East Street talks about their preparations for and clean up after the flood as they open their doors and get back to business. Video CHRIS ISON.

But with the mud behind him and his shop back in order, managing partner Brad Challacombe is rearing to go.

"We haven't been able to work since it happened," he said.

"Leaving (preparations) to the last minute... you can make some money, but get it up, save your stuff, let it ride out.

"We have probably feel it for the next couple of days as well where people think Depot Hill is flooded.

"So people probably won't want to come down when the clean up is happening and bad smell, but we will be fine.

"We are open, ready to go, smiles on the face and hopefully we can see some people."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Though the long-term Rockhampton local he realises floods are part of the livelihood, this is the first time he has found himself in the thick of it.

Eight months into their lease at 204 East St, Brad says the team knew what they were in for.

"We knew it was going to flood anyway, when we lease a place we don't cry about it," he said.

"We had a bit of a sad day when we were here and the waters were up and everyone was a nosey parker cruising through.

"The four-wheel-drive guys were cruising through at 60kmh spraying waves."

But Brad said what seems to have become a bi-annual flood was a fair trade off for a larger, more accessible warehouse.

"You think of it with a car, we can do it," he said.

"Yes, there was a week-and-a-half of flooding, but we are in the city.

"We have picked up business."

With flood water rising from the drains the source of flooding, Brad mirrored many South Rockhampton residents' and business' hopes mitigation works for the flood-prone zone would become a priority.