Medals success for new CQ trampoline program

Extreme Trampoline CQ's Elloise Wogand and Sam Durkin brought home medals from Gymnastics Queensland's Extravaganza 2020 state levels at Caboolture.

A newly formed trampoline program has announced its arrival on the competitive scene, with its members bagging a host of medals at a recent competition in Caloundra.

Decorated coach Kerry Smyth heads up Extreme Trampoline CQ, which is based at the Yeppoon Showgrounds.

Sam Durkin, Matt Grieves, Elloise Wogand, Talia Bauman, Paige Brady, Ainslee Bettridge, Izabel and Helana Batson took part in Gymnastics Queensland’s Extravaganza 2020 state levels.

They contested 15 events, winning eight medals and achieving finals (top six) in 14 of them.

Smyth said those were great performance statistics.

Members of the newly formed Extreme Trampoline CQ program put in impressive performances at Caboolture.

“The results were very pleasing given our kids had no access to trampoline equipment for five months due to COVID and were on modified training,” she said.

Wogand finished the competition a dual state champion, winning gold in Level 6 women’s trampoline and Level 6 women’s double mini trampoline.

She also claimed silver in Level 5 women’s tumbling.

Durkin won silver in the junior international men’s trampoline, and teamed with Grieves to win bronze in Level 8-10 synchronised trampoline.

Bauman was also a dual medallist, winning silver in Level 5 women’s double mini trampoline and bronze in Level 5 women’s trampoline.

Izabel Batson completed the medal haul with silver in Level 4 women’s double mini trampoline.

Smyth said the program was now in recess over Christmas, and would bounce back to life early in the New Year.