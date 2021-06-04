Menu
Cardinal George Pell arrives at his Vatican apartment in September 2020 after he was acquitted of child sex abuse charges in Australia’s highest court. Picture: Victor Sokolowicz,
News

Media cops whopping fine for Pell breach

by Caroline Schelle
4th Jun 2021 10:24 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

Australian media companies who published details of George Pell’s conviction on child sex abuse charges despite a gag order have been fined more than $1.1 million

The order was handed down in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday after multiple companies entered guilty pleas to 21 charges of contempt of court in February.

“I have found that the media respondents frustrated the suppression order as they diminished its purpose or efficacy by reporting information contrary to the terms of the order,” Justice John Dixon said.

The media “usurped” the function of the court in doing so, the judge said.

“They took it upon themselves to determine where the balance ought to lie between Pell’s right to a fair second trial on separate charges by an impartial jury,” Justice Dixon said.

He fined the dozen companies a total of $1,108,000 for contempt of court by breaching a proceeding suppression order.

Cardinal George Pell was acquitted of all the charges in the country’s highest court. Picture: Victor Sokolowicz
A court non-publication order prevented any reporting on Cardinal Pell’s 2018 trial in Australia because it could have impacted the jury in his second trial. The order was later dropped.

The dozen companies pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors after dozens of charges against individual journalists and editors were dropped.

They faced potentially severe penalties, including jail, if convicted.

Multiple outlets published information about a high-profile Australian’s conviction without naming Cardinal Pell or identifying his charges.

He was acquitted of all the charges in the country’s highest court and immediately freed from prison in April last year.

The material was published or broadcast in the Herald Sun, Weekly Times, news.com.au, The Courier Mail, Geelong Advertiser, The Daily Telegraph, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, Mamamia, Business Insider, Radio 2GB Sydney and the Today show.

Originally media companies, editors and journalists were facing a combined 100 charges but they were whittled down over time.

News Corp Australia is the owner of NCA NewsWire.

Originally published as Media cops whopping fine for Pell breach

