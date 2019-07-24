Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Media network hit by alleged $8m fraud

24th Jul 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

 

Police in Sydney have arrested a 57-year-old man as part of an investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud against a media network.

In a statement this morning, NSW Police said detectives began investigating the "misappropriation of funds totalling more than $8 million" by a former employee of the network - which has not been named - since March 2017.

"Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Hamment detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at a home at Breakfast Point just before 8am today," the statement read.

He has been taken to Burwood Police Station, where he will be charged.

Police will front the media at 12pm.

- more to come

More Stories

arrests defrauding employee media network new south wales seniors-news

Top Stories

    Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    premium_icon Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    Health A ROCKHAMPTON family is appealing for help after being left devastated by news of the death of their son in China.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Adani responds to ABC 'smear campaign'

    premium_icon Adani responds to ABC 'smear campaign'

    Politics Company frustrated with 'false and misleading' reporting

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    University's shock discovery about man-made climate change

    premium_icon University's shock discovery about man-made climate change

    Environment Emu Park resident slams global warming as 'fake news'