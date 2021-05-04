Menu
One of Australia’s best known mums, Dell Hutton, the mother of the media star Deborah Hutton, has sold her longtime Southern Highlands home.
Property

Media star’s mum sells longtime home

by Jonathan Chancellor
4th May 2021 1:28 PM

The Mittagong home was bought in 2003 when Dell quit the city, paying $332,500 for the 1,010 sqm estate.

The single level home has three bedrooms, a lounge, formal dining and a galley style kitchen. French doors open to the entertaining deck which looks over the well tendered gardens.

MORE: Wolfmother frontman makes $2.7m Byron buy

Oceanfront 'castle' to shatter records

Deborah and Dell Hutton.
It sold through Station St Realty agent Cathy Fairall, who had a $795,000 guide, for $875,000.

Deb Hutton recently joyishly let her social media followers know the sale was secured in just under two weeks.

Mother and daughter are very close, not just being keen AFL Sydney Swans supporters, but for decades they holidayed together on cruise ships, with Dell having been on about 30 cruises.

It sold in under two weeks.
Her model daughter first appeared on the cover of Australian Cosmopolitan aged 16.

After 120 house sales last year, three bedroom Mittagong homes have a $710,000 median against an overall $802,500 median for houses according to realestate.com.au. Based on five years of sales, Mittagong has seen a compound growth rate of 5 per cent.

Originally published as Media star's mum sells longtime home

Modern and bright.
