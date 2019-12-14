Median strip fire keeps flaring up

A fire on a North Rockhampton median strip flares up on Saturday afternoon.

FIRE-fighters attended a median strip fire near Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens at least three times on Saturday afternoon after it kept flaring up.

The blaze on the Bruce Highway stretch was first reported at 12.28pm and reignited over the next couple of hours.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it was not known what sparked the fire but ones on median strips usually started after people threw cigarettes or cigarette butts out of vehicle windows.

Think before you flick, people.