CQ girl's medical dream inspired by sister's shock illness

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: TCC graduate Maddie Griffin was recently awarded an OP1 and wants to pursue a career in medicine.
Sean Fox
MADDIE Griffin is on a quest to make an impact in the medical field.

She was inspired by medical professionals who cared for her older sister, Grace, many years ago.

Grace was diagnosed with cancer in primary school, which was a great shock to her family and friends and also made an impact on Maddie.

And now, after recently finding out she was the recipient of an Overall Position 1 score, nothing can stand in Maddie's way of studying medicine and influencing others in the medical field.

Maddie said although she was surprised to receive the top mark, she knew she needed to achieve well to get to where she wanted to be.

"I have been working towards that goal and making sure I can get the OP I need to get into a medical course," she said.

Last month, the Rockhampton woman graduated from The Cathedral College in Rockhampton.

The 17-year-old has great aspirations to become a doctor and hopes to fulfil her dream of studying medicine at James Cook University next year.

She is counting down to January 16 when the university offers are released.

Maddie's parents, Justin and Julie, are both teachers and showed her the value of education from a young age.

She was also motivated by staff at The Cathedral College, where she thoroughly enjoyed her time.

"The teachers and the staff encouraged learning and academic success and I was lucky to have some success of my own," she said.

Maddie said her teachers were also mentors to her during high school and encouraged her to strive for success.

"They were great support for me and all of the other students in learning," she said.

She studied English, Mathematics B and C, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Religion and Ethics during high school.

Maddie's favourite hobbies, when she is not studying, include playing netball and reading.

Topics:  community inspirational maddie griffin op1

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
