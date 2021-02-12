Medical research collaboration enters fourth year in CQ

Nursing Director Education and Research, Julie Kahl (CQHSS), Head Regional Training Hubs Research, Associate Professor Matthew McGrail (UQ Rural Clinical School) and Nursing Director Education and Research, Julie Kahl (CQHSS) will attend the fourth program launch Thursday evening

Central Queensland clinicians and health teams are gearing up for another eight-week “research capacity building” program.

The Research Ready Grant Program, which enters its fourth year during a launch Thursday evening, is a collaboration between the CQ Hospital Service, CQUniversity and the University’s of Queensland’s rural clinical school in Rockhampton.

Participants include not only doctors but also administration staff, nurses and other clinicians.

Designed to grow multi-disciplinary research and improve patient care outcomes, the program has already proved successful in producing research and attracting professionals to stay and work in the region.

CQUni’s Deputy Dean (Research), Associate Professor Tracy Flenady said the previous years’ programs led to outcomes including research prizes and six articles accepted into peer-reviewed journals.

“This is a great opportunity to show professionals a pathway into working in rural medicine,” she said.

“It’s a very engaging program which is open to every CQHSS staff member, not necessarily only doctors.”