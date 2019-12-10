Medical student class of 2019 farewell Central Queensland

ROCKHAMPTON’S class of 2019 medical students have finished their year at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.

Fifteen fourth-year UQ medical students who studied at UQRCS Rockhampton in 2019, will attend graduation ceremonies in Brisbane.

UQRCS Rockhampton director Dr Jennifer Barry said the graduation confirmed UQ’s commitment to rural and remote communities, and to training future rural doctors.

“By doing this we will improve the longevity of our rural medical workforce so that we can have the right doctor in the right place at the right time,” Dr Barry said.

Ten of the 15 UQRCS graduates will stay rural and begin their internship ­program in a rural hospital setting next year.

Of the 10 fourth-year students who are continuing a rural hospital internship, none of them will continue in Rockhampton or CQ as they have been placed elsewhere in Queensland.

Dr Barry said the statistics showed that giving medical students the opportunity to live and experience a rural clinical practice encouraged them to stay in rural areas after they graduated.

“We wish our 2019 graduates all the best in their future medical careers and congratulate them on a fantastic year in Rockhampton.”

Bryn Rohdmann on her RFDS placement

UQRCS Rockhampton graduating medicine student, Bryn Rohdmann said studying and living rurally for two years became very homely.

“I always felt like I had someone in my corner as the doctors, nurses and staff here are all invested in you from the beginning,” Ms Rohdmann said.

“I came to Rockhampton for the smaller class sizes to ‘force me to the front’, the great teaching, and to take a break from the city.

“A doctor once said to me that you learn the most when you are given some responsibility. I think this is absolutely true and I think being taught in a rural hospital achieves this the most.

Ms Rohdmann said being in a small cohort meant you were not anonymous, instead you were responsible for representing yourself and your colleagues every day.

“You are also responsible for patients and their loved ones, which ultimately is the biggest and most special ­responsibility of all.”

Ms Rohdmann will commence a rural internship at Ipswich Hospital in 2020.

During 2019, UQRCS Rockhampton trained 22 third-year students and 15 fourth-year students.