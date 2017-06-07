Medieval style weapon prompts mass police response

UPDATE 3PM: AT LEAST four police crews have descended on a suburban Berserker St following reports of an armed man.
Reporters at the scene say police have swarmed the corner of Stamford and Berserker Sts and are dealing with a group of people in a yellow vehicle.
More to come.
BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are responding to reports of a man armed with what appears to be a medieval style weapon in Berserker.
Initial reports indicate a man has been sighted with a whip like weapon with metal barbs on the end - similar to a mace.
The man was last sighted in Edington St.
More to come.