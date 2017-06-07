Medieval style weapon prompts mass police response

Police dealing with reporters of an armed man in Berserker.

UPDATE 3PM: AT LEAST four police crews have descended on a suburban Berserker St following reports of an armed man.

Reporters at the scene say police have swarmed the corner of Stamford and Berserker Sts and are dealing with a group of people in a yellow vehicle.

More to come.

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are responding to reports of a man armed with what appears to be a medieval style weapon in Berserker.

Initial reports indicate a man has been sighted with a whip like weapon with metal barbs on the end - similar to a mace.

The man was last sighted in Edington St.

More to come.