Medium pacer bags five wickets in ‘unbelievable’ display

LEADING THE WAY: Frenchville’s Callum McMahon was the best of his team’s bowlers in their win over The Glen in the Cap Challenge game at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

LEADING THE WAY: Frenchville’s Callum McMahon was the best of his team’s bowlers in their win over The Glen in the Cap Challenge game at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

CRICKET: Brent Hartley shone with the bat and Callum McMahon with the ball in Frenchville’s dramatic four-run win over The Glen on Saturday.

A run out on the third-last ball of the game secured victory for the Falcons in Round 5 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Batting first, the Falcons scored 8/212 from their 40 overs.

They were in trouble at 2-6 before skipper Hartley and the ever-reliable Joe McGahan came together to steady the ship, sharing in a 128-run partnership.

Hartley looked set for a well-deserved century but was bowled on 99 by Zane Robertson.

Frenchville's Max Norris in full flight against The Glen. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

McGahan, who went on to make 47, said Hartley’s was a great innings and he was unlucky not to get a ton.

“We did well to battle back from being two-down early,” he said.

“I thought 212 was maybe 15 to 20 short of what we wanted but it was still a defendable total.”

The Glen, like Frenchville, lost two early wickets but then settled in to the chase.

They appeared to have the upper hand courtesy of a middle-order revival led by Jason Seng (93) and Robertson (42) but the Falcons took charge in the latter stages of the innings, bagging six wickets for just 16 runs.

McGahan said that Frenchville found their mojo in the last 10 overs.

“We were a bit slack in the field through the middle but we were able to pick ourselves up and apply a lot of pressure on their batsmen,” he said.

The Glen opener Sam Lowry made 40.

“It was a really good change of pace in the last part of the game.

“We talked about staying in the game. We knew that if we got a couple of their strike players out the game was there for the taking.”

McGahan said it was an “unbelievable” performance from medium pacer McMahon, who finished with 5/15 from 7.4 overs.

“He opened up and bowled extremely tight with the new ball and picked up a couple of early wickets,” he said.

“He came back on towards the end of the innings and took a couple more wickets for very few runs.

“Cal’s really only started bowling the last year and a half. He’s been putting in a lot of work and it’s paying off.

“That’s definitely the best I’ve seen him bowl.”

In the other game of the round, Capricorn Coast Parkana beat Rockhampton Brothers.

Batting first, Brothers were all out for 162 in the 36th over. In reply, Cap Coast were six wickets down when they reached the total in the 25th over.