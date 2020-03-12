Meet Capricorn Coast’s top-rated real estate agent

TOP AGENT: Principal and Property Agent at RMW Property Agents Rory Wex with his Executive Assistant Beth Durbridge. Pictures: Contributed

AFTER receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both sellers and buyers on the Capricorn Coast, RMW Property Agents principal Rory Wex took out the RateMyAgent 2020 Agent of the Year Award for Yeppoon.

The Agent of the Year Awards are the only awards in the country that celebrate and recognise real estate agents that provide excellent client service, based entirely on customer satisfaction. The Awards are calculated based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.

This is the third year in a row Mr Wex has won the Agent of the Year Award for Yeppoon.

RMW Property Agents also won Agency of the Year for Yeppoon.

Principal and Property Agent at RMW Property Agents Rory Wex with general manager Teagan Wex.

He said both he and his team were very humbled and excited to win the award.

“Just to hear all those little extra things we do on a day-to-day basis for the clients gets appreciated and rewarded is really humbling,” he said.

“There are a lot of times where we will go as far as watering people’s lawns through the dry time and arranging landscapers to ensure properties are always kept to a high standard.

“All those little things help attract the highest possible price for the seller and it is appreciated.”

Mr Wex said a majority of his client’s responses described him as “accessible” and “never too pushy”.

“Clients always felt comfortable that I would never be over the top or push them into a situation they didn’t want to do,” he said.

“They’re not left wondering and a lot of the sellers say they don’t have to chase me, and I am in touch with them after the open homes with text messages and calls and then a feedback report very early that week, which makes them very happy.

“I keep them involved in the sale and that is important to them.”

He said it was a good feeling knowing he was at the top of the game and wanted to ensure his agency continued to provide a high level of service to stay in that position.

“Everybody wants to be on top of their game and I want to ensure that we stay in the position moving forward,” he said.

RMW Property Agents, Yeppoon.

“The only way we stay in that position is continuing to make sure our clients are absolutely pleased with their service.

“We don’t want to let standards slip or have buyers or sellers have a bad experience with us.

“We want to ensure that every single experience is of the highest quality and that people go away feeling happy.

“We want to change the face of real estate on the Capricorn Coast and ensure people go away knowing we did the best by all parties.”

Mr Wex started working as a Property Agent in Yeppoon in 2009.

In October 2018, he opened his own real estate agency RMW Property Agents.

“We wanted to make a difference to real estate on the Capricorn Coast and hold it to a high level,” he said.

“Real estate agents in some cases have a poor reputation, and everyone has a bad story about something in the past. We wanted to change that and ensure that when people do business with us, they leave the transaction feeling they have had a win and know the agents did everything correctly by them.”

Mr Wex and Beth Durbridge sold 103 properties in 2019, bringing in $41 million in sales which was a record year for their agency.

Mr Wex wanted to acknowledge the other real estate agents on the Capricorn Coast, saying the competition was “really strong”.

“They continue to drive us to work harder and continue the level of service that we do,” he said.