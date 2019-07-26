Meet Central Queensland Health's Employee of the Year

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: Dr Zaw Thet won Employee of the Year at the CQ Health Awards.

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: Dr Zaw Thet won Employee of the Year at the CQ Health Awards. JACK EVANS

ESCAPING the hustle and bustle of the big city was one of two reasons kidney specialist Doctor Zaw Thet moved to Rockhampton.

The other reason was to strike the perfect work-life balance with his family.

On Thursday, Dr Thet was recognised for passion and hard work by his peers and patients at the CQ Health Awards as he was awarded Employee of the Year.

Having done his time in the big city as a specialist in Melbourne, Dr Thet said the metropolitan hospitals offered little interaction with other areas of the hospital.

"In the city, you only really know the colleagues in your own department and you are hardly close to other workers in the hospital,” he said.

But his perception of Rockhampton Hospital couldn't be more different.

"Here is like running a family business,” he said.

"You have more support in a regional hospital and you are able to make changes for better operations.”

He said he was honoured to take out such a special award.

Overseeing the training and development of junior doctors falls under Dr Thet's portfolio and he said he was passionate about encouraging research among Rockhampton Hospital staff.

Chair of CQ hospital and health board Paul Bell. Matt Taylor GLA280619HOSP

CQHHS chair Paul Bell said the awards, in their third year, offered a unique opportunity for peers to praise each other's efforts.

"The people and groups have been given well-earned recognition from their own peers,” he said.

Mr Bell said peer driven awards gave staff motivation to work together and made the hospital more attractive to potential employees.

"There is such a diverse range of people who work in a hospital, it's a broad church, so we want to make sure positions in Rockhampton are attractive and people want to come here,” he said.

He hoped word would travel from the awards ceremony and others would look at Rockhampton as a cohesively staffed hospital.

"When people see we have a workforce that is recognised for what it does, and for special effort, we hope people are more attracted,” he said.

WINNERS

MedRecruit Team of the Year:

Central Queensland Public Health Unit

CQ Radiology Employee of the Year:

Dr Zaw Thet

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Achievement:

Candise Bradshaw

Chief Executive's Behind the Scenes Award:

Carmelita Geddes

Primary Health Network Improvement and Innovation Award:

Blood Borne Virus and Sexual Health Service

Triple M Central Queensland Community (People's Choice) Award:

Loretta Green

Make the Workplace Great Award:

Belinda Tidbury

Clinical Excellence Division Clinical Excellence Award:

Tyrone Kolbe and Campbell Murfin

CQ University Inclusion and Diversity Award:

Trudy Tempest

QSuper CQ Health Values Award:

Robert Cody