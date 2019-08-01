Meet Central Queensland's trainee of the year

AN EMERLAD trainee has received a huge honour after turning his gardening hobby into a career.

Toby Greenbury was named Central Queensland's top trainee of the year at the regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards.

The mature-aged horticulture trainee with Central Highlands Regional Council said he was humbled to receive the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year award.

Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year award winner Toby Greenbury. Taylor Battersby

"I was a panel beater for 26 years, but always loved breeding plants at home,” Mr Greenbury said.

"This traineeship offered me an opportunity to change my career path and support a better future for myself and my family.

"I'm very humbled to receive this award and look forward to continuing to build my skills and knowledge in an industry I really love.”

This is the second year a Central Highlands Regional Council employee has won the award.

HUMBLED: Toby Greenbury with the Bob Marshan Trainee of the Year award. QTA & CHRC

Council also took out the Large Employer of the Year.

Human Resources manager Tanya Rouse said council's learning and development team were excited and grateful to receive the award.

"This is an absolute credit to our training officer Aleisha Catip for all the work she has done with our trainee and apprentice program - a program we are very proud of,” she said.

"Through our 'Growing Our Own' initiative we are demonstrating how important pathway learning and upskilling is to our organisation.

"We are also working in collaboration with many external agencies and neighbouring councils to develop a 'Water Industries' training package to be delivered in our region.

"This will help to close some of the gaps for regional centres in sourcing training for one of the highest risk areas across the state.”

Central Highlands Regional Council Training Officer Aleisha Catip, Manager Human Resources Tanya Rouse and General Manager Corporate Service Margaret Gatt with the Large Employer of the Year award. QTA & CHRC

Mayor Kerry Hayes congratulated staff.

"There is a clear focus in our organisation on personal and professional development, a desire to keep learning and improving,” he said.

"I think that's a wonderful reflection on the culture we have here at council.

"This is a remarkable achievement for everyone involved and, while awards don't mean everything, they certainly mean a lot.

"So well done and we look forward to seeing what happens at the next level.”

Council and Mr Greenbury will join winners from six other regional finals to become state finalists at the Queensland Training Awards State Gala Dinner in Brisbane on September 14.