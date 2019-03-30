Meet CQ's most empowering young woman

Gabrielle Fitzgerald won an award at the 2019 Women In Business Awards.

FOR a young woman of 17, Gabrielle Fitzgerald certainly has a lot going on.

Being named the winner of this year's Empowering Young Women Award is the most recent highlight in her busy life.

Nominated by one of her teachers at Emmaus College, the Year 12 student says she wants to take on as much as she can in her final year of high school.

"I am in Year 12 and I didn't want to miss out on anything,” she said.

"I wanted to do as much as I could this year.

"It has been really great so far and it's only the end of term1 so I am just trying to live in the moment a bit.”

Juggling her school workload with extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and sport, Gabrielle said she liked to keep busy.

"I have an awesome family and support system, Emmaus College and the community really look after you,” she said.

"This year has been a lot of trying to get extra study done whenever I can, on top of all the extra curricular I do, but I am really passionate about it all so I will find time for it.”

Not expecting to come away as the winner in her category, Gabrielle said she was honoured to be in the room with so many inspirational and hard-working women.

"Seeing these women be recognised in their community for the things they do - and they don't expect recognition - is really inspiring and it is so important to have these awards because they really recognise the hard work women do that can sometimes go unnoticed,” she said.

"In saying that, I didn't expect to win,” she said.

"I knew I was going to get the certificate for the top 20 but I was not expecting to be a top-four finalist, and I wasn't expecting to win.”

Wanting to leave a mark on the school in her final year, Gabrielle said she wanted to continue working hard to achieve her dreams and inspire other girls to do the same.

"I want to be able to leave a mark in the last year, to be able to change something within the span of time I have left would be really great,” she said.

"I play a lot of sports that are predominantly more male-orientated, like football, Australian rules and rugby 7s, so I really want to be a part of getting more girls and women involved in that.”