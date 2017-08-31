Meet Energy Queensland's new emergency planner

WHEN disaster strikes, Michelle Bradshaw is the woman to turn to.

As the Manager of Emergency Planning and Response at Energy Queensland, the Rockhampton woman leads the disaster management and emergency response across Queensland.

For her outstanding leadership in the role, Michelle is being recognised for her influence within the local community at this year's Australian Leadership Excellence Awards which award individuals across Australia whose vision, skill and integrity distinguish them from the crowd and inspire others to succeed.

While Michelle has only been in the role for three months, she says its a perfect fit.

"This particular role feels like years and years' worth of effort coming together in terms of my dream job...project and program management,” Michelle said.

Michelle said she aims to makes a difference within her role.

"It's not just about delivering a project on time or on cost, it's about really making a difference," she said.

Michelle has worked for Ergon Energy in Rockhampton for over 10 years.

During this time, she has completed transformational projects, built substations and held a variety of roles.

She owes her success to her self-awareness and values which she uses both within her role and in everyday life.

"Certainly, for me, I've got good self-awareness and a strong sense of who I am as a person and where my strengths lie," she said.

"If you have that awareness, you make the right decisions and you are a better leader for it".

Michelle said the secret to being a great leader is to be authentic.

"My take on what it takes to be a good leader is being genuine and being authentic," she said.

Michelle said she has had many opportunities throughout her career.

"The role that I get the most reward out of, in recent years, is that I've always been the only female leader at the table for a very long time until recently," she said.

Michelle has coached women, both internally and externally, to navigate the challenges of being a woman within the industry.

"There just isn't enough women at leadership levels to be able to provide that level of support so I am hoping to be able to do that," she said.

"Staying true to my values and who I am; that's worked for me.”

State and Regional Finals for the ALREs will be held around the country over the next month with the Queensland final to be held in Brisbane on Tuesday, September 19.

The National Final and Gala Dinner will be held in Sydney on October 5 at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.