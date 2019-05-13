Meet Mount Morgan's oldest rev head

MOTOR'S RUNNING: Mount Morgan resident, Claude McKnight takes a ride in the sidecar of a World War II Harley Davidson army motorcycle as per his wish.

MOTOR'S RUNNING: Mount Morgan resident, Claude McKnight takes a ride in the sidecar of a World War II Harley Davidson army motorcycle as per his wish. Carinity

HE MAY be nearly one hundred years old, but there was nothing stopping Claude McKnight from jumping back on a motorcycle.

The 98-year-old is living proof you can do anything at any age if you put your mind to it.

Earlier this month, this Mount Morgan resident hit the streets of the historic town in the sidecar of a World War II Harley Davidson army motorcycle.

As he'd grown up and lived most of his life in Mount Morgan, Claude was well known around town for his love of motorbikes.

He owned a 1948 Triumph two-wheeler which he has fondly talked about.

And furthermore, he still has photos of the motorbike in his room at Mount Morgan's Carinity Summit Cottages aged care community.

When the gentleman was asked by aged care staff what his biggest wish would be, he answered "I would like to ride a motorbike around Mount Morgan”.

And his wish was granted.

Claude saw his hometown from a vantage point - in the sidecar of a World War II Harley Davidson "Liberator” US army motorcycle during a thirty minute joyride organised by staff.

"When the bike arrived, Claude's face lit up...he was taken past his old home as well as down the main street of Mount Morgan. He asked to be taken to the start of the township as well,” activities officer Leeann Rolfe said.

"The driver Troy Weir was only too pleased to help Claude with his wish, on arriving back at Summit Cottages you couldn't wipe the smile off Claude's face.

"Claude enjoyed being able to sit on a bike, even if was just the sidecar, and see how things have changed in Mount Morgan.”

Claude's motorbike adventure was the first in numerous "extra special wishes” purposeful living experiences arranged for residents by Carinity.

"At the start of the year, I asked each resident what their one wish for the year would be, and I'd see if I could make it come true,” Leeann said.

"Some of the other residents have asked to see a game of football, one wants to play a game of golf, some want to go to the races, and a few want to just drive around Mount Morgan and see how it has changed.”

Summit Cottages Residential Manager Margaret Eather said their residential aged care staff help the residents live life to the fullest.

"At Carinity, we believe that everyone has the right to live the life they love, a life without limits - regardless of their age or circumstance,” she said.

"When our staff can bring more smiles to residents' faces it makes us smile too.

"We love being able to help residents to experience the Mount Morgan lifestyle and continue to enjoy living their home town.”