Meet Olie, who loves afternoon walks in his special trolley

OLD PUP: Olie going for a walk in his trolley. He is 11 and has arthritis and can’t walk much but still loves to go on walks, so the family take him in a trolley. Picture: Allan Reinikka

OLIE loves to go for afternoon walks in his little trolley.

Although the 11-year-old black Labrador cross can hardly walk anymore, he doesn’t like to get left out when the rest of the Liebenberg family takes the other dogs for an afternoon stroll in Kawana.

Johanna Liebenberg owns three dogs, including Olie (the family has a permit).

Mrs Liebenberg said the family of four adopted Olie seven years ago after seeing him on a dog adoption website.

“I saw Olie and he just looked so sad in the photo, so I contacted the adoption agency, which was in Brisbane,” she said.

“I asked my husband for my 40th birthday to fly to Brisbane and adopt Olie.”

She said Olie had a lot of health problems when they first adopted him.

“He has a really bad skin disease, arthritis, ear problems, and he at the stage now where he can hardly walk,” she said.

“But when we go for walks with the younger dogs, he gets really excited.

“We got a little trolley that we can drag him along in, so he feels included.”

Mrs Liebenberg said Olie loved to go to the beach with the family when he was younger.

“He really took to my son Philip,” she said.

“It didn’t matter how deep Philip went, Olie would follow and swim with him in the waves. When he got tired you would have to hold him for a little bit so he could rest and keep swimming again.

“He is quite old now, so we try to keep him comfortable and happy for as long as we can.”