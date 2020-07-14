Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

Oliver Hinds White has been crowned Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s cutest bub after topping a poll run by The Morning Bulletin. Picture: Contributed

Oliver Hinds White has been crowned Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s cutest bub after topping a poll run by The Morning Bulletin. Picture: Contributed

CARLY White was “over the moon” when told her son Oliver had been voted Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s cutest bub in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

Thirteen-month-old Oliver topped the voting in the 50-strong poll.

“He won? That’s awesome. I will give him a high five,” Carly said.

“I’ll have to photo frame that and save it for his 21st.

“I’m a bit biased but I’ve always thought he was the most amazing little boy I’ve ever seen.

“He’s got wavy blonde hair and big, beautiful eyes.”

The Morning Bulletin put the call out for entries for the poll and Carly’s nomination about Oliver read: “Sweetest, kindest, most gentle soul.”

Carly White with son Oliver when he was six months old.

She submitted a striking photo, taken by family friend Sherrie Shepherd from Sherrie Shepherd Photography, in which Oliver is sporting black pants, braces and a bow tie.

Carly said Oliver’s arrival on May 20 last year was the most incredible experience.

“He means more to me than words can express, honestly. From the day we laid eyes on each other, it’s been amazing,” she said.

“He’s very happy and cheeky but also so gentle and kind.

“He’s definitely a boy, he loves anything with wheels.”

The Morning Bulletin was inundated with entries for the initial poll and therefore plan to run other categories, including Most Stylish Bub and the Cheekiest Grin.

The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s Cutest Bub for 2020.