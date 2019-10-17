Meet Rockhampton Basketball’s new manager

BASKETBALL: A Mackay Basketball clubman of almost 40 years, Wade Rebetzke will be taking over the manager role at Rockhampton Basketball.

Rebetzke left his role as QBL program manager at Mackay Basketball after receiving the offer to replace departing Rockhampton Basketball manager, Cam Tragardh.

And with a CV like his, it’s easy to see how he snagged the top job.

Rebetzke has played over 250 QBL games for Mackay as well as having coached both men’s and women’s Mackay QBL teams, winning Coach of the Year twice with the Meteorettes.

Rebetzke said the move south was an organic progression in his career.

“For me, it was about a career progression and being able to make that next step to running an organisation,” he said.

“That was obviously a driver for me going forward.”

He said it was tough “leaving a lot of good people behind” in Mackay, but he was looking forward to working with the staff and players at Rockhampton Basketball.

Between now and the start of the 2020 season in mid-April, Rebetzke said his priorities will be getting two finals-contending, Cyclones and Rockets teams ready for action come round one, without reinventing the wheel.

“I’ve always known that both the Cyclones and the Rockets have always been at the top of the tree,” he said.

“We don’t want that to change.

“We want to get home finals back here for the men and continue what they’ve done with the Cyclones over the last few years too.

“I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

Rebetzke said the hard work of his predecessor, Tragardh, including community engagement with sponsors and fans made the transition into the role easier.

“The players love coming to play here so it’s not too difficult to recruit quality players,” he said.

The current playing groups required only little fine tuning according to Rebetzke, who was looking to keep the core local players on the court.

“It’s knowing what we need,” he said.

“We want to work around our core group of locals, so we’re just trying to fill the pieces with what we need.

“We want to identify those needs and find the right person for the job.”

Rebetzke is looking forward to working with Rockets’ point guard, Shaun Bruce as the pair have previously worked together in Mackay Basketball.

“Shaun’s a great culture guy to have around the program and I know Neal (Tweedy, head coach) is extremely keen to try and have Shaun back here again next year,” he said.

Bruce’s availability for the 2020 season remains unknown due to potential NBL commitments with the Sydney Kings.