Meet Rockhampton Girls Grammar’s new Principal

ROCKHAMPTON Girls Grammar School has begun the 2020 schooling year under the leadership of a new principal – Deanne Johnston, who will bring her dedication to girls’ education and a passion for personal development.

Mrs Johnston grew up in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, and has spent the past 25 years teaching at Catholic and independent schools across Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, and the United Kingdom.

Deanne Johnston is Rockhampton Girl Grammar School's new principal.

She also spent more than 10 years in senior leadership roles at various schools, and most recently was the deputy principal at a Brisbane independent Catholic girls’ school, Stuartholme School. In term four 2019, she was also acting principal at the school.

During that time, she has seen many changes and challenges in education and has contributed to educational reform through committees, leadership roles and reference groups.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the many benefits of girls’ education, particularly in building confidence, developing ambition and challenging gender beliefs and assumptions,” Mrs Johnston said.

Principal Deanne Johnston with some of RGGS' primary aged students.

“Girls’ schools do a vital job of promoting self-belief in girls.

“One of the most valuable gifts we can give our girls is the self-belief that they have the skills, knowledge, tenacity and resilience to pursue opportunities despite the hurdles and setbacks.”

Mrs Johnston and her husband previously worked as English and sport teachers at Rockhampton Grammar School.

“I believe strongly in girls’ education and in working in partnership with families to ensure every girl is valued and has the opportunity to thrive and shine,” she said.

“Girls Grammar community has a strong history of encouraging and empowering girls to pursue their aspirations without limitations and this is something I am passionate about and our staff are passionate about.

“My initial priority is to meet our community, spend time with staff, students, parents and Alumni.

“I am keen to listen, building relationships and learn about the different needs and priorities across the school.”

Principal Deanne Johnston with some of RGGS' senior students.

Mrs Johnston said she planned to work closely with staff to implement the changes occurring in state secondary schools relating to the new QCE, as well as her involvement with the senior system – preparing girls for the future and ensuring they have the skill sets to adapt, implement and make the most of their education.

“Students need strong learning foundations so that they become lifelong learners and schools need to foster not only their intellectual character, but their social and emotional capabilities and qualities,” she said.

“Every aspect of teaching and learning is tailored to girls, to developing their self-belief, growing their leadership and empowering them with the skills and confidence to be capable, ethical young women who lead full and rewarding lives beyond their school years.

“We value every girl and we believe that each brings a unique offering to our community.”

Principal Deanne Johnston with some of RGGS' international students.

With the “hardworking, passionate and dedicated” staff at RGGS, Mrs Johnston said the school would continue the “strong culture” of collaborative learning that supported the teachers “to facilitate authentically engaging learning” as well as forming partnerships with parents, key stakeholders and the community.

“Research tells us that teacher quality is the single most important in-school factor influencing student achievement, outweighing the impact of any other school education program or policy in improving student performance,” she said.

“Girls Grammar has a long and respected tradition of challenging, supporting and nurturing the girls in all areas of development – intellectual, social, emotional and physical.

“This requires a strong partnership between school, parents, students and key stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to getting to know our families and to working in partnership with them to ensure every girl is valued and has the opportunity to thrive and shine.”