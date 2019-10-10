Meet Rockhampton Zoo’s new mum

IT has been a busy two years for Alon, the alpha male chimpanzee at the Rockhampton Zoo with today’s announcement that his is to be a father of three.

Holly, the 31-year-old chimp, is believed to be three months pregnant and is expected to birth the third baby chimpanzee born at Rockhampton Zoo in two years.

Alon, the father of Capri, who was born in February last year, is expecting another baby with Samantha in a month’s time.

Holly the chimpanzee is expecting Rockhampton Zoo's third baby in two years.

Blair Chapman, primate keeper at the Rockhampton Zoo, was bubbling with excitement as he discussed the most recent pregnancy, and looking forward to having three toddler chimps living together at the zoo.

“We’re mostly excited with the fact that Capri is going to have two siblings now, which will be fantastic for her development and the development of these future young ones,” he said.

Mr Chapman said there were no signs of morning sickness, nor was Holly favouring foods.

“She’s started to get a baby bump … but otherwise she’s plodding along like normal,” he said.

He said it was believed Holly was three months pregnant.

As for concerns surrounding interbreeding with another generation of chimps being added to the group, Mr Chapman was not fazed.

He said it was not uncommon for chimpanzees to live in small groups consisting of newborns to great-grandparents and that the breeding program managed interbreeding through contraception (the same used by humans) and relocation.

chimpanzee Rockhampton Zoo Alon close up

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said she was looking forward to seeing the youngsters playing and growing up together and believed it would be yet another reason for people to visit the zoo.

“This baby will not only delight visitors to the zoo, they will also eventually be very important for breeding programs dedicated to the survival of the species,” she said.

Cr Rutherford said since the birth of Capri, response from residents and visitors had been overwhelming.

Mr Chapman said Rockhampton offered a climate perfect for chimpanzees to thrive.

Chimpanzees gestation period is similar to that of humans – between eight and nine months.