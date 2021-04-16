Meet Rockhampton’s new police boss

Superintendent Glen Pointing has taken on his new role at the Capricornia Police District.

There is a new police boss in town and he is looking to point Capricornia in the right direction.

Superintendent Glen Pointing fills the role of District Officer of the Capricornia Police District, taking over from Ron Van Saane who retired last month.

Sitting down with The Morning Bulletin during his first week last week, Superintendent Pointing was finding his feet in the new role.

The Capricornia district oversees 33 police divisions across 104,859 sqm including Agnes Water, Anakie, Baralaba, Biloela, Blackwater, Calliope, Capella, Duaringa, Emerald, Emu Park, Gladstone, Goovigen, Gracemere, Lakes Creek, Many Peaks, Marlborough, Marmor, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan, Moura, North Rockhampton, Rockhampton, Rolleston, Rosedale, Springsure, Tannum Sands, Theodore, Tieri, Westwood, Woorabinda, Wowan and Yeppoon.

More than 400 personnel report to Superintendent Pointing, all of which he is getting around to meeting and the communities they serve.

“It’s really good to get around to those country areas and try to talk to the police out there and the communities and see what we can do to help,” he said.

Superintendent Pointing has been in the police force for more than 38 years, joining up when he left school.

He has spent more than 20 years as a detective, was with the Ipswich Homicide Squad for a long time and was charge of the Criminal Investigation Branch on Thursday for a few years.

Moving back down to the city, he did some corporate jobs and was an Inspector at the Brisbane police headquarters and worked at the Logan district for five years.

An interesting part of his career was spending 18 months on the Commonwealth Games planning unit, before moving to Mount Isa to take up a district officer role.

His most recent post before coming to Capricornia was Superintendent at Townsville.

No stranger to Central Queensland, Superintendent Pointing spent six years of his childhood in Biloela before his family moved to Roma.

“Over the years I have come back to Rockhampton and Gladstone to do various jobs but I haven’t worked in the district permanently,” he said.

“I prefer the country policing to city policing, that is my personal preference.

“I tend to get more work satisfaction because you deal with the community more directly, you have that opportunity in country areas than you do in the city areas.

“From a district point of view, you can see the benefits of your interactions and what you are achieving or not achieving.”

Superintendent Glen Pointing has moved to Rockhampton from Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

When asked what crimes he expects to deal with in Capricornia, Superintendent Pointing highlighted youth crime, unlawful entry of premises and dwellings, unlawful use and stealing of motor vehicles.

“Youth crime is always an issue throughout Queensland and Capricornia district would be not different,” he said.

“Domestic violence a big thing, it’s a big focus of ours now as a police service, particularly to respond to victims and to put a stop to those behaviours.”

The number one priority for Superintendent Pointing will be community safety.

“Crime, responding to COVID, treating victims appropriately and making sure the police are providing a good service, responding to disasters,” he said.

Former Superintendent Ron Van Saane was in the role for 10 years and has left a mark on the region with his advocacy for child and youth safety and for leading the region through some major natural disasters and emergency situations.

With big shoes to fill, Superintendent Pointing is up for the challenge.

“I think it’s a big change for the staff and community,” he said.

“I am comfortable with that, I think people appreciate after a period of time people have to move on and I am happy to go out and forge those relationships myself and just build on what Ron did.”

Superintendent Pointing hopes this new role sees him out for the rest of his career.

“I am looking forward to it, it should be a good job,” he said.