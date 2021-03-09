Meet Rocky's newly appointed paediatrician

Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton has appointed a new paediatrician.

Paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Lindsay Joseph will run clinics at Mater Children’s Hospital for children aged from newborn to 16 years.

This could mean some children will not need to travel to southeast Queensland to receive treatment.

“It will involve treating children with developmental issues, chronic illnesses, behavioural problems, allergies and more,” Dr Joseph said.

“By being here for two weeks of every month, we will be able to provide more consistent care for children.”

Dr Joseph was a specialist in premature and newborn babies and spent two weeks of every month at Mater Private South Brisbane’s Neo-natal Care Unit treating seriously ill premature babies.

“Babies born before 32 weeks will still need to be treated in an neonatal care unit at a major tertiary facility, but there is a lot we can do here at Mater Rockhampton for babies born with medical problems after 32 weeks that may prevent families from having to travel to Brisbane,” she said.

According to Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton executive officer Sue Thurbon, there was high demand for paediatricians in Central Queensland with some families having to wait many months to see a doctor.

“We are rebuilding our paediatric capacity at Mater Rockhampton, and this is a great step forward,” Ms Thurbon said.

“Substitute doctors are often used to fill gaps in need, but that means children can be treated by up to four different doctors in the space of a year which is not best practice health care.

“Having a highly qualified paediatrician and neonatal specialist here on the ground at Mater Rockhampton will make a big difference to many Central Queensland families.”

She said Central Queenslanders deserved access to world-class health services in their community.

“When Mater unified all of our hospitals and health facilities under one umbrella last year, a key goal was to deliver consistent excellence in health care to all patients, regardless of where they lived in Queensland,” she said.

“This is a small step towards reaching that ultimate goal.”

