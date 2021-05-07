Menu
James and Aleisha with their daughter Olivia at the Almafi Droughtmasters stand at Beef.
News

Meet the cattle breeders set up behind ScoMo at Beef

Lachlan Berlin
7th May 2021 7:00 PM
Meet the beef producers operating the stand behind where the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister held their press conferences during Rockhampton’s Beef Week.

James and Aleisha Pisaturo operate Almafi Droughtmasters based in Dingo, and they showcased their cattle at a stand at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

They run two studs and sell their Droughtmasters at the Highland sale, and Emerald Aggrow.

Almafi also produces feeder steers for feedlots.

Both Mr and Mrs Pisaturo have grown up in the cattle industry since “day dot” and have come from multi-generation farming families.

Mr Pisaturo’s father’s side of the family has been in Australia for three generations as stud cattle producers and Mrs Pisaturo is fifth generation on the land.

They currently live between Middlemount and Dingo with their nine-month-old daughter Olivia.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world. We love it out there,” Mr Pisaturo said.

They won a junior champion bull ribbon for their Charolais team and a number of other ribbons as well.

Their Droughtmasters also placed fourth in two classes.

“Getting a few ribbons is always a very difficult task and you’ll be very proud when you do get any because it’s such a big and tough competition,” Mr Pisaturo said.

As for their business, Mr Pisaturo said it looked like a strong season ahead with good prices, but he was predicting a patchy season.

“The last 12 months, the market’s been excellent,” Mr Pisaturo said.

“We’ve broken record prices everywhere across the industry and commercially.

“Our season is still pretty patchy, so we’ve got enough grass considering we’ve just come out of the wet season.

“But it’ll be a tough long dry season for us.”

Mr Pisaturo said the strong prices meant they could reduce numbers early and maintain grass.

They had the chance to briefly chat to the Wallabies and politicians when they held the press conferences at Beef, and said the event was a great way to benchmark their operation and see how they compared with the best breeders in the country.

Scott Morrison's press conference outside of the Almafi stand. PIC: Contributed
