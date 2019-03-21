Meet the family who are celebrating their abilities

A MOUNT Morgan family are leading the way in raising awareness of Down syndrome and bridging the gap between people with a disability and their community.

Local couple Kevin and Loraine Fox, who have been married for 34 years, knew early on in their relationship they would be unable to have children naturally, and made the decision to adopt.

"I knew I would always have to adopt, since I was 16 years old, and I thankfully married Loraine who had similar feelings,” Mr Fox said.

"The waiting list for ordinary children was about several years - we didn't want to be parents way into our later years. However, the wait time for children with a disability was about 12 months.

"We thought about it and decided to adopt children with a disability, specifically children with Down syndrome - that was the intention from the very beginning.

"We felt adopting somebody with Down syndrome would be easier because they were, at most times, ambient and could be considered ordinary - the same as anybody else, just with different features.”

Just over 30 years ago, when the Fox's were living in Bidyadanga, a remote indigenous community in Western Australia, they adopted eldest son Matthew, now 32.

Around 12 months later the Fox's, with Matthew, moved back to their home state of Queensland, where they adopted their second child, Laura.

Siblings Matthew and Laura Fox. Jann Houley

The Fox's, who were both diagnosed with disabilities as adults - Mr Fox with Klinefelter syndrome and Mrs Fox with bipolar disorder and arthritis - said it was important to foster their children's strengths and embrace their differences.

"Loraine and I have disabilities ourselves and we know the capabilities of a person with a disability is broad, and our children really bring that out,” Mr Fox said.

"We are a family of disability and that is what has allowed us to be more accepting of others.”

Those capabilities have been enhanced since Matthew and Laura joined the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in 2017.

Matthew now receives funding for speech and numeracy therapy, supported employment, an exercise program and in home-support - he lives independently in Rockhampton with his wife Mynissa, who also has Down syndrome.

"Matthew and Mynissa are thriving in their own home, and Matthew has improved his speech so much through regular therapy,” Mrs Fox said.

Matthew Fox and his wife Mynissa. Jann Houley

Laura receives funding for speech therapy and support workers to drive her to and from activities including choir. She also receives funding for a communication device.

"The ability to help her get her messages across is going to be such a huge thing, it will do so much more for her,” Mrs Fox said.

"Because of the NDIS, Laura has been able to broaden her scope enormously and she has come along in leaps and bounds.”

The Fox's said they now harbour a goal for Laura to one day live independently, just like her older brother.

"The support from the NDIS has made our life so much better, our two adult children have been given support to be more active and accepted in the community,” Mr Fox said.

"Prior to NDIS, Laura ended up having no support, and Matthew had very little.

"Matthew and Laura's effect on the community is amazing, they're becoming the teacher rather than the one taught and it's the NDIS that's allowed that.”

Today marks World Down Syndrome Day, celebrating the lives and achievements of people with Down syndrome, creating a global voice, advocating for the rights, inclusion and wellbeing of people with Down syndrome.

Mr Fox said he wants the community to come together and celebrate those with Down syndrome.

"Most children with Down syndrome have a rapport with the community as being really well mannered and somewhat placid,” he said.

"We have seen over many years their ability to contribute to the community is greater than what the community does for them. Laura is confidently out in the community and everyone who comes across her smiles, same with Matt.

"They're contribution to the community enlightens people, so celebrate how wonderful Down syndrome is.”