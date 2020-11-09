Meet the father and son team behind new mine business

Father and son team Percy (right) and Wyatt Dawson are the faces behind Rockhampton newest business Mine Ready. Picture: Contributed

FATHER and son duo Percy and Wyatt Dawson are the faces behind Rockhampton’s newest business Mine Ready.

Officially opening to the public last Tuesday, Mine Ready focuses on mine site vehicle compliance inspections, brake testing and being a one-stop shop for all your mining needs.

Percy, who is the manager of Mine Ready, said the business had been developed to fill a specific need in the mining community for a professional and reliable mine compliance service.

The team at Mine Ready: Adam Bickle, Percy and Wyatt Dawson. Picture: Contributed

Priding themselves as Rockhampton’s only workshop dedicated to vehicle compliance, Mine Ready provides mine site compliant inspection and certification across a broad range of companies and sites throughout Queensland including BMA, Peabody, Glencore and Anglo American. Inspections also include brake testing.

They also have a large range of products available for purchase in store or online, ranging from mine bars to flags, radios and more.

An experienced diesel mechanic with more than 28 years’ experience, Percy is an accredited examiner for roadworthy certificates and had recently been engaged in vehicle compliance and brake testing.

He was the previous owner of Active Gear, which he sold 16 months ago after owning the business for 28 years.

He said after he had sold his business, he was given the opportunity to work in the mining industry, and in turn saw the opportunity to open a one-stop shop for “everything mining”.

“It was a golden opportunity because there were only a couple of people in town doing vehicle compliance,” he said.

He said he worked alongside his son Wyatt, who was an industrial designer and qualified motor mechanic, certified for brake testing and vehicle compliance.

He said the duo had recently welcomed a mature-aged apprentice and office worker to the team, with hopes to expand the business to 8-10 staff in the future.

Mine Ready is located at 399 Yaamba Rd, Rockhampton and is open Monday to Thursday from 8am to 5pm, closing at 3pm on Fridays.

Book an inspection today by calling 4900 1308 or visit www.mineready.com.au.