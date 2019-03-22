Meet the first woman to utilise new health service

ANGELENA Savage was the first woman to use CQ Health's brand new service last week when she welcomed baby Tyrell into her life.

During one of the most joyous occasions for any parent, she felt grateful to have the support of midwife Kat Humphreys who helped her through the entire birthing experience last week.

This comes as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women now have access to the Gumma Gundoo Indigenous Midwifery Group Practice.

"It's so much better than having different midwives come in and out,” she said.

"Kat came for a home visit a few days before and then in hospital she was with me before and during my whole labour.”

The new service provides culturally appropriate care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women from Rockhampton and Woorabinda.

A team of midwives and Indigenous health workers based in Rockhampton and Worrabinda, and a transport officer are equipped to help women into appointments.

Women will be given the opportunity to learn about traditional birthing methods in their antenatal clinic education, and they'll use these practices during labour and birth.

They will be offered belly castings, welcoming smoking ceremonies for the babies and yarning circles.

The practice also focusses on helping pregnant smokers give up their habit, using Quitline and other resources.

Clinical Midwife Consultant Julie Drayton was excited to see this service start to help women in the region.

"It is known that culturally appropriate care is closely linked to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women engaging with antenatal services which impacts significantly on their and their babies' health,” Mrs Drayton said.

Gumma Gundoo is based in the Community Health Building on Bolsover St in Rockhampton.

Women can be referred to the service by their general practitioner, or self-refer by contacting 0408 863 342.