Meet the little legend who won the crowd at CQ swim meet

Gladstone South's Ruby Cox was a big hit with spectators at the CQ Championships in Rockhampton.

Nine CQ records were broken and countless PBs clocked but one of the biggest ovations at the weekend’s CQ Swimming Championships was reserved for little Ruby Cox.

The four-year-old from Gladstone South Swimming Club won over spectators with her effort in the 50m backstroke.

She pushed off from the wall in lane three and despite some zigzags and a few close encounters with the lane ropes, she made it to the finish where she was greeted by cheers and applause.

Ruby Cox gets set for the 50m backstroke.

The championships were Ruby’s second swim meet and the event her first shot at the 50m distance.

She had swum the 25m backstroke and 25m freestyle in her debut meet.

Ruby was among a record 400 swimmers who took part in the championships at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

When asked how she felt after her big swim, she summed it up in one word: “Good”.

Ruby Cox with coach Adam Eiseman.

She also indicated she would be up for two events at her next carnival.

Mum Stacy said Ruby was following in the footsteps of her older sister Ella, 10, who had been swimming since she was four.

“Ruby’s very much like the club mascot, everyone knows her. She was basically born swimming,” she said.

Ella was also in action at the weekend, finishing her demanding program with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

